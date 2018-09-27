These are the only websites selling tickets to see Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park in Leeds

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's two outdoor concerts in Roundhay Park go on sale at 10am today.

The singer will become the first big name to play in the park - which has previously hosted Michael Jackson and U2 - since Robbie Williams in 2006.

Here's how many tickets will be on sale for Ed Sheeran's Leeds gigs

He will appear on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17.

This is why Ed Sheeran is the first major artist to play Roundhay Park since 2006

The following official vendor sites will be selling tickets:-

- Ticketmaster

- Seetickets

- Myticket

- Alttickets (for customers with a disability)

- Gigantic

- AXS

- Lunatickets

To combat ticket touts and reselling, the gigs will pioneer paperless access for customers. Entry will only be granted if the punter produces the credit or debit card which the tickets were paid for with. Fan-to-fan resale at face value will be available from November 1. The Roundhay Park dates are among four UK homecoming concerts at the end of his 2019 world tour - the others being in his home county of Suffolk.