U2 and Van Morrison are in this week’s new music reviews

We take a look at this week’s CD releases from pop to classical, including Simon Callow with the Brighouse and Rastrick Band inbetween.

Simon Callow with the Brighouse and Rastrick Band, A Christmas Carol: Francesca Gosling: If you’re heartily sick of all those cheesy festive pop tunes by the time you drive home for the holidays, then here’s your solution. We all know Dickens’ 175-year-old seasonal story inside out, but there is something about Simon Callow’s toffee-toned received pronunciation recounting the tale of nasty Scrooge, lovely Bob Cratchit and the three ghosts – with voices, of course – against a gorgeous orchestral soundtrack that brings back a hint of giddy childhood excitement. With two discs to choose from, it’s one heck of a lot of Christmas cheer in one go, but the rundown of classic carols, beautifully performed by the Brighouse and Rastrick Band, can easily be saved for some calming and traditional background tunes on the big day. Francesca Gosling

U2 – Songs of Experience: U2’s 13th album, Songs Of Innocence, controversially burrowed into the library of iTunes users who reacted as though persecuted, but their core fan base, accrued over the band’s 41 years together, could hardly believe their luck. Although the first step from Innocence to Experience is marked by the disarming switch from Bono’s familiar raw delivery to an auto-tuned vocal in Love Is All We Have Left, this again plays to the fans. Frontman Bono recently had a health scare, and on Lights Of Home he broaches mortality with its stark opening line, “I shouldn’t be here ‘cause I should be dead.” That song contains a songwriting credit for Haim, who also provide backing vocals, and there are cameos by Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga amongst others. John Skilbeck

Van Morrison – Versatile: Van Morrison brings out his third album of the year with a nostalgic melange of swing classics and freshly-penned pastiches. While the Northern Irish crooner is by no means re-inventing the wheel, his band is vibrant and fresh, and his voice – though a little reaching at times – remains as charming as ever. It is during such jazz standards as Gershwin’s A Foggy Day and Bye Bye Blackbird that Morrison shows the strengths and limitations of a triple-album year. Both will be well-loved by the collectors and the long-time fans, but will draw no new listeners with their tried and tested formulae. Though his covers are somewhat unimaginative his original compositions hold charm and skill, albeit inconsistently, harking all the way back to his prime. Zander Sharp

Miguel – War & Leisure: Miguel makes his much longed for return with his fourth studio album, bringing with him his signature R&B/rock infusion style, tinged with psychedelic hints, dashes of dreamy interludes and soft vocals. Everything Miguel does is raw and soulful, but this time he includes a bright splash of sharp beats and sparkling synth. There are serious party vibes in War & Leisure, and a whole new carefree spirit. There are fewer lyrics about love and death and, overall, the album seems to be more leisure than war. Miguel’s more positive stance on life is clear, but the most notable change he has made is how he’s taken his vocals to another level. He hits the challenging notes soulfully, effortlessly. It’s a strong progression and displays his maturity as an artist. Sophie Goodall

Chopin & Franck – Cello Sonatas:Though you will recognise Chopin in every bar of his Cello Sonata, its musical parentage comes in Germanic descent, those expressive tonal colours perfectly captured by the outstanding young cellist, Benedict Kloeckner, who concentrates on a warm and beguiling approach, while the pianist, Anna Fedorova, enjoys to the full the forceful piano writing. Franck’s Cello Sonata is a hybrid work derived from his sonata for violin, probably transcribed with his permission. Here it is the cello that sings above the keyboard in its long flowing melodies, the duo employing a very relaxed approach. Two salon pieces by Chopin complete a highly recommended disc on the Piano Classics label. David Denton