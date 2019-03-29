Venga Boys, The Feeling and Sean Paul to play in Flamingoland’s bumper pop parties

Have your say

Yorkshire theme park Flamingoland has announced a bumper line-up for a series of ‘parties in the park’ this summer.

The popular thrillseekers’ hotspot will be offering a different kind of excitement to visitors as it puts the likes of Venga Boys, The Feeling and Sean Paul on stage for the three day event.

Party in the Park, which takes place annually, will be held across four different days in the summer months.

The first, headlined by Sean Paul, will be on 26 May.

Venga Boys will headline the ‘90s weekend’ on July 26. Boyzlife will play the day after.

In August there will be two events, with The Feeling playing on the 9 August, and Rak-Su will headline the final event on 31 August.

Last year the Party in the Park events were a great success, with some of the nights selling out and bands performing to thousands of people.

Previous acts have included Scouting for Girls, Heather Small and Union J.

If you want to get tickets, they cost £10 for the post-5pm passes. Buy them here.