Westlife tour: How to get tickets for the First Direct Arena show in Leeds

Tickets for the Irish boybands tour go on sale on Thursday October 25.

Irish boyband Westlife announced last week that they would be ending their six-year split by reuniting for their 2019 'Twenty' UK tour.

First Direct Arena in Leeds. Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday October 25 and you'll have to be quick to grab tickets.

With Brian McFadden not taking part in the tour, it's down to Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan to roll back the years - and they have promised to perform all of their No. 1 hits and all your favourite songs from over the years.

Desperate to secure your tickets? Here's exactly how to do it.

When will Westlife be coming to the Leeds?

Westlife will be coming to Leeds First Direct Arena on Monday June, 10, 2019.

Are there any other shows in the North?

The boys are playing at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Friday May 31, Manchester on May 30, Sheffield on June 7, and Liverpool on June 25. They're also visiting Scotland, with a live performance in Glasgow on June 3.

When are tickets available?

Pre-sale tickets with Live Nation sold out within hours of going on sale on Wednesday morning, however tickets have been saved for full sale on Thursday. General sale tickets will go on sale from 9am - so be quick because we've already witnessed the first pre-sale batch go quickly!

How do you get tickets?

You buy tickets via Ticket Master or the First Direct Arena website.

The booking line number is 0844 248 1585 (Monday to Friday 8am till 8pm - Sat - Sunday 8am till 6pm). Calls will cost £0.07 per minute plus your network access charge. For tickets in the accessible areas please call 0800 988 4440 (Monday to Friday: 9:00am to 3:30pm Saturday:10.00am to 3:30pm.)

Or go to the ticket office at the arena which is located to the left hand side of the main entrance doors at the venue, past the first direct bar. Opening hours are Monday-Friday 10.00am-4.00pm and Saturdays 10.00am-2.00pm, subject to change.

