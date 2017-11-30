Women set the scene for major music event as part of Hull 2017

Some of the most exciting and innovative women making music in the UK today are coming together for a major music event being staged in Hull as one of the last big events of its City of Culture year.

Hosted by BBC 6 Music and Radio 3 presenter Elizabeth Alker, Substance Live: The Future of the North is a one-off event taking place at Hull City Hall on Saturday December 9 that will see the auditorium of Hull’s City Hall transformed into an indoor festival, with two stages and projections throughout, creating a non-stop assault on the senses from when the doors open through to the headline act.

Jane Weaver is appearing at Substance Live, part of Hull City of Culture 2017.

Set to be one of the year’s musical highlights, Substance Live includes Nadine Shah’s politically charged post-punk; the psychedelic dream pop of Jane Weaver; Hannah Peel, performing her acclaimed Mary Casio: Journey to Cassiopeia, which melds electronica and brass band, both important musical forms of the North; the cosmic performance art punk of Lone Taxidermist; the contemporary folk of Hull-based The Dyr Sister; Sister Doom duo based in Hull and Leeds, Chambers; and PINS, formed in Manchester and firing out noisy, textured pop the band are at the vanguard of the New Wave of British guitar rock ’n’ roll.

Substance Live takes place on Saturday December 9 and runs from 5.30pm to 11pm. It is part of Substance, a mixed programme of events, art, installations and provocations taking place as part of Hull 2017 until December 10, celebrating this City of Culture year and exploring the culture, creativity and future of the North.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £10 and £12 and available from www.hull2017.co.uk/substancelive.

Substance also includes commissions from Marshmallow Laser Feast and Heinrich and Palmer; a brand new play from artist and cultural agitator Bill Drummond, who shares a double-bill with Pub Corner Poets; a specially curated film festival in association with Aesthetica Magazine; an and evening featuring writer, actor and comedian Reece Shearsmith.

Hannah Peel is appearing at Substance Live, part of Hull City of Culture 2017.

A key event, Substance Future Forum, takes place on Thursday December 7 bringing together artists, creative industry figures, policymakers, business leaders, digital pioneers, commentators and future change-makers to debate the role that culture and creativity will play in the continuing transformation of the North, and how they are uniquely placed to respond to a range of issues from Brexit, to social cohesion, to health and well-being.

Substance follows in the footsteps of WOW – Women of the World, Neu Reekie’s Where Are We Now? and the Freedom Talks, to get artists, thinkers, commentators and the general public talking and thinking about key issues of the day.