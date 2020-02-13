New dance production explores long-lasting impact of British colonial rule

The last time I met Sharon Watson for a chat was in the run-up to the premiere of her brilliant dance piece Windrush: Movement of the People.

An exuberant celebration of the huge contribution of Caribbean immigrants to British life and culture, it was a personal project for Watson and one about which she felt very passionate.

While it certainly didn’t shy away from the harsher aspects of the immigrant experience – routinely having to face racism, prejudice and discrimination – overall it was a joyful piece that raised the spirits and demonstrated the value of true multiculturalism.

The piece was deservedly acclaimed, delighting audiences in sell-out venues around the UK and broadcast on BBC Four.

But that was early 2018 and the world has changed since then. The Windrush scandal was revealed, an ongoing shameful episode that will surely go down as one of the most despicable of the many disgraceful legacies of British colonialism.

It is to the impact of colonial rule that Phoenix’s latest piece turns its attention. A collaboration with Kolkata-based dance company Rhythmosaic, Black Waters explores and draws on two little-known historical narratives.

In the late 18th century, the owners of the Zong ship attempted to claim insurance on the lives of the 130 slaves they threw overboard and over 100 years later Kala Pani island prison was used by British colonial forces to incarcerate Indian freedom fighters for speaking out against the regime.

Fusing contemporary dance with classical Indian kathak, Black Waters has been co-choreographed by Watson with Shambik Ghose and Dr Mitul Sengupta, artistic directors of Rhythmosaic.

“We were keen to work together and started to think about ideas that might inspire us, especially in terms of storytelling,” says Watson.

“These are both big stories. And those stories are dark – we can’t deny that – but we have tried to bring them alive for the present generation and to show people can come through those troubles and still have a wonderful life.

“It is an inspiring psychological story – you find your own ways of living. We haven’t taken the two stories in a literal sense – there will be moments and emotions that will make people question things.” Sengupta agrees they all felt it was important to offer a counterbalance to the undeniable tragedy in these narratives.

“With the choreography we have tried our best to communicate a sense of hope and to give the story a positive element,” she says.

Working as a trio has been interesting and all three have learnt from each other. “It has been challenging but in a good way,” says Watson.

“We have had to find a dialogue between us and with the 10 dancers involved – they are also very creative and invested in the project.

“They know how I work but I was having to adapt myself so it was about finding a new dynamic.”

Ghose concurs that the experience has been a voyage of discovery. “We have learnt a lot technically as collaborators,” he says. “We have worked on collaborative projects elsewhere but this is the first time with Phoenix and the whole philosophy and process is very different and that has been fascinating.”

Running alongside the production is an educational programme involving 130 young people from across Leeds – mostly in schools but also in community groups – who are exploring the narratives to learn about the impact of British colonial rule.

“They are using movement and music from India and the Caribbean to look at the storytelling,” says Watson.

“It is a holistic way of engaging young people. At the end of March there will be an exhibition where they will share what they have learnt and it will all be captured digitally so it can be a resource.

“That will be the Black Waters legacy. It is so important we tell these stories and giving ownership of those stories to people who have a connection with them is essential.

“I hope the piece will arouse people’s curiosity and encourage them to want to find out more.”

Black Waters, Leeds Playhouse, to February 15; then touring including Cast, Doncaster, April 29, The Civic, Barnsley, May 22.