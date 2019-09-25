One True Pairing: ‘I didn’t want this record to be timely’

Following the break-up of Wild Beasts, Tom Fleming has gone solo as One True Pairing. He spoke to DUNCAN SEAMAN.

The break-up of indie rock band Wild Beasts was one of the musical surprises of last year. Not least, it seems, to one of their own number.

Tom Fleming played bass and sang co-lead vocals with the band from 2005, following the move of founding trio Hayden Thorpe, Ben Little and Chris Talbot to Leeds from Kendal, and their later relocation to London.

Yet it seems he had little inkling his bandmates wanted to call it a day after five studio albums for Domino Records or that co-singer Hayden Thorpe was planning a solo venture.

“I think I was the last to know about the break-up,” he says, “but I think everyone’s reasons were pretty sound. Both Ben and Chris have families with young kids and Hayden wanted to do something in other contexts, as he put it. Well, fair enough, he’s definitely gone and done that. It took me by surprise a little bit, but it was definitely beautiful and I can see how that would have been difficult to make in a group of people, an intimate record.”

Fleming’s solo album, under the name One True Pairing, was written during a period of adaptation to his new circumstances. “All the songs were written in real time afterwards. I didn’t have anything sitting there with an ambition to do it in other ways, all my energy was devoted to the band. It was such an emotional time. In a very Northern way I was like, ‘Push it down, push it down’, it wasn’t until afterwards that I went, ‘Oh God, what do I do now? How do I process that?’ I think it was all business until that last note sounded and then it was like, ‘Oh wow, this is actually happening’.”

Tom Fleming, aka One True Pairing. Picture: Jenna Foxton

Three songs that formed the album’s “core” – I’m Not Afraid, Dawn at the Factory and One True Pairing – were written “fairly quickly” in the month after Wild Beasts’ final shows in Manchester and London in February 2018. “I wrote them really raw as well,” says Fleming. “They were very much acoustic guitar and vocals because I knew if I got near a computer I’d just start to fiddle. Having done a lot of that in Wild Beasts, I think I was eager to strip all that away and say, ‘OK, what’s my reason for existing now?’ Just to be a guy who was in a band once was not interesting enough, there had to be a reason to listen to it.

“I think it took ages. Everyone I’ve spoken to said, ‘that’s quite quick’. In my head it took forever, waiting for it to come out now seems like an eternity, but I guess it was reasonably soon after.”

The alias “came before” Fleming even started making the record. “It was like a guiding principle. I felt like it had a few reflections on the material; it’s sincere in some places and bitterly sarcastic in others. It sounds like a romantic name, like some internet fan’s romance, which is of course what you’re surrendering the music to whenever you put it out. It’s not really the critics you fear, it’s the Twitter trolls, really. I think it’s a way of engaging that and engaging an isolation which is what at times it feels like when you’re writing by yourself in front of a computer that’s going to the rest of the world.

“It also allows me to give it a role, it can be a few things, and the music can change a bit and it’s still tethered to this. I think that’s a really interesting structure to work in, rather than it being a singer-songwriter single perspective sort of thing. I’m not interested in doing that.”

By the end of Wild Beasts we’d done so well, I felt like I’d been really successful but when it came down to it I hadn’t really escaped what I was and where I started. In economic terms I’m still two pay cheques away from the street. Tom Fleming

Fleming has described the album as being shaped by “class frustrations and self-despair”. He sees recent events in Parliament as being the perfect illustration of that class divide. “Satirists are going out of business, I’m sure,” he says. “I didn’t want this record to be timely but the thing is by the end of Wild Beasts we’d done so well, I felt like I’d been really successful but when it came down to it I hadn’t really escaped what I was and where I started. In economic terms I’m still two pay cheques away from the street and you see that everywhere. A lot of the rise in violence and the rise in anger is to do with this stasis, this inability to escape the mud. It’s a great frustration of mine, but seeing the effects of it around, it’s very upsetting and it’s infuriating. No one even bothers to hide it any more. It’s like watching constant car crashes in slow motion in this country in the last couple of years, and I think it implicates everybody as well. Left and right, rich and poor, everyone’s had a hand in creating this mess.”

If the musical touchstones for One True Pairing – Bruce Springsteen, Don Henley and Tom Petty – seem slightly unlikely from Fleming’s past work in Wild Beasts, he says they’ve “been there in the water” for years. “I’m getting on a bit now, I’m no longer chasing every new record that comes out, it’s a deep thing that happens. I felt there was a resonance in that stuff from what I would try and do. I think what I made is a sickly, British, angry refraction of all that. I’ve kind of got the voice for it, I’m singing really loud and I’ve got big romantic synths and stuff and choruses and all that, but it’s all a bit done wrong, it’s all a bit melted. That’s something I wanted to explore. Don’t get me wrong, I genuinely love all that stuff, and a lot of this record is a love song to that, but I wanted to have a reason to exist. In the 80s that was like neoliberalism run wild and here we are again.”

One True Pairing plays an instore gig at Jumbo Records, Leeds on Thursday September 26 at 5.45pm and the Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds on November 6. onetruepairing.co.uk