PREVIEW: Free Party In The Park event with Eliot Kennedy and Joanne Heselden-Edwards at Catterick Garrison on July 14

Yorkshire song king Eliot Kennedy and singer Joanne Heselden-Edwards will headline a free Party in the Park concert and family fun day at Catterick Garrison on Saturday, July 14.

Singer-songwriter to the stars Eliot will host the event and perform hits he has written for some of pop’s biggest stars including Bryan Adams, The Spice Girls, Take That and Boyzone.

Joanne will perform soul covers and original tracks from her album Hidden Wounds and her new album My Journey.

The free concert will also feature tribute artist Lauren Faye Moss and Tesni Jones, star of ITV’s 2018 The Voice, plus hotly tipped emerging new talent from producer Eliot's Steelworks Studios in Sheffield - a hit factory for legends including the like of Donny Osmond.

Sheffield pop star Max Restaino, who is on the Party In The Park bill, has toured with Steps, Rebecca Ferguson and worked with Peter Kay on his Car Share and Phoenix Nights live projects. His music features retro influences given a modern, club, and pop production.

Young Leeds band Leodis will play original tracks and Eagles covers, while other acts include country rock band Fargo and the rock artist Megan Bird.

Alongside live music, the family day features military stands, bouncy castles, food, drink and more.

It is the latest in a series of charity concerts Eliot has performed with Joanne to carry on the legacy of her father, Jimi Heselden, who invented the Hesco Bastion bast bags, used to build military camps. He donated millions to Help for Heroes in his lifetime.

WATCH VIDEO: Take That star Gary Barlow, Eliot's song-writing pal, made a special guest appearance to join them for a charity concert at the former Vulcan bomber hanger at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which raised £60,000 for Help for Heroes psychological well-being services at Phoenix House, in November 2016. Watch our report on the embedded YouTube player - or CLICK HERE.

The team are also planning to host Rock the Falklands, to entertain the troops there, in October.

Joanne said: "I miss my dad terribly, I want to keep his memory alive by continuing to support the military charities he loved, as well as extend a big thank you to our service men and women who work so hard to keep us safe."

Eliot has sold millions of records world-wide and has mentored megastars such as Little Mix. He co-wrote the Broadway smash Finding Neverland with long-term song-writing partner, Gary.

Eliot said: "I am honoured to be hosting ‘Party in the Park’ at Catterick. Everyone is donating their time and are really committed to make sure it’s going to be a brilliant party."

* Party in the Park, is a free event on Saturday, July 14, 2018, 2pm to 9.30pm at Ypres Lines, Catterick Garrison.

