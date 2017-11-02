PREVIEW: Living North's Christmas Fair brings 250 festive exhibitors to York Racecourse

Christmas shopping is under starters orders at York Racecourse - with 250 handpicked exhibitors about to showcase festive treats at Living North's Christmas Fair.

The dates for your diary are Thursday to Sunday, November 9 to 12.

Living North's Christmas Fair has a reputation for showcasing the best local, regional and national designers, makers and retailers.

Visitors will also find a huge collection of award-winning local artisan food and drink producers, with tempting treats including liqueurs, hampers and chocolate goodies to sausages, wagyu beef and DIY pizzas.

There's also a Chef Demonstration Theatre with some of Yorkshire's finest chefs giving culinary tips and tricks to impress your friends and family this Christmas.

"Living North's Christmas Fair in York showcases more than 250 handpicked exhibitors, representing the high-quality standard of products and special atmosphere Living North events have come to be known for," said a spokesperson.

"Once again these events will provide an unparalleled Christmas shopping experience with artisan producers, gift retailers, designers, bespoke interior accessories, beauty and fashion.

"Get ready to shop shop shop with more than 200 of the very best local, regional and national designers, makers and retailers. It is the perfect opportunity to get together with friends and family for a luxurious festive celebration and to find the perfect gift for something out of the box for those hard-to-buy-for loved ones.

"Yorkshire has become renowned for its huge collection of award-winning local artisan food and drink producers. Make your way through our eclectic food hall to discover some of the most tasty and tempting treats the region has to offer from liqueurs, hampers and chocolate goodies to sausages, wagyu beef and DIY pizzas!

"Over the years our Chef Demonstration Theatre has grabbed a lot of attention with some of Yorkshire's finest chefs giving culinary tips and tricks to impress everyone this Christmas. We will be releasing our schedule before the event so please keep an eye out for updates on our website, social media and in our magazine.

"The Living North Christmas Fair promises to have something for everyone so let us tempt you from November 9 to 12 with all things Christmas to help you spread the joy this festive season"

DATES AND TIMES:

Thursday 9th November 10am – 4pm

Friday 10th November 10am – 4pm

Saturday 11th November 10am – 5pm

Sunday 12th November 10am – 4pm

DAILY SCHEDULE:

Thursday, November 9:

11am - David Nowell, Hide at Tickton Grange

12pm - Yves Quemerais, French Chef at Home

1pm - The Grand Hotel York

2pm - Lea Darling, Burtree Puddings

Friday, November 10:

12pm - Kevin Hughes, Swinton Park

2pm - Rudding Park

Saturday, November 11:

11am - Mathew Fisher, The Terrace Restaurant and Bar at Swinton Park

1pm - Rob Finch, Rockliffe Hall Clubhouse Restaurant

Sunday, November 12:

11am - Steph Moon, Chef Consultant Rudding Park

12pm - The Grand Hotel York

1pm - Paul Leonard, The Devonshire Arms

2pm - Luke French, Joro