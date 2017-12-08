PREVIEW: TV's Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick to tour UK arenas including Yorkshire dates

The Supervet - TV's much loved Noel Fitpatrick - is to take his story on the road with a groundbreaking new live show visiting UK arenas and theatres including Sheffield and Leeds.

We;come To My World, billed as a must for all animal lovers and fans of the TV show alike, will see Noel enlighten audiences with his incredible life story and explain how he became The Supervet.

The 18 date 2018 tour will include stops at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, October 13 and then at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday, October 19.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 15, 2017 at 9am.

Tickets for Sheffield are priced £50.40, £44.24 and £39.20, including booking fee and will be available online from www.flydsaarena.co.uk, via the ticket hotline 0114 256 56 56 or in person from the venue.

The Supervet has just completed its 10th series and was viewed by millions across the UK and around the world, It is one of Channel 4’s biggest shows and follows Noel and his team at Fitzpatrick Referrals through the highs and lows of a working specialist veterinary practice.

The TV show shares the moving stories of animals, their families and the passionate team that strive to find solutions where none seem possible.

Noel describes it s a story about love, hope, with incredible science in the background.

He says he recognised the important bond humans have with animals, how they really are part of the family and how much families will do for them in return for the unconditional love which they give.

The live show will reveal his journey, from his early years in Ireland, where he was full of fantastical ideas through to today where the future of medicine is full of incredible promise.

Promoters Phil McIntyre Entertainments say Welcome To My World will be a deeply immersive experience, which will transport Noel into a virtual theatre, using latest in creative technology, allowing him to illustrate some of his remarkable techniques in front of the audience - to see his pioneering bionic inventions first hand, as he takes to the stage to share how his past has paved the way for a more compassionate future for animals and those who love them.

He hope his Welcome To My World tour will hep people to better understand all that may be possible in the future.

Noel said: “Come with me on my journey from a field in Ireland to a fantastical world of bionics and regeneration, where everything becomes possible. I am so excited to bring to you my live show and share with you my story. Welcome to my world.”

Welcome To My World Tour Dates 2018:

Saturday 29/09/2018 Nottingham www.motorpointarenanottingham.com



Sunday 30/09/2018 Cardiff www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk



Saturday 06/10/2018 Dublin 3 www.3arena.ie



Sunday 07/10/2018 Belfast Arena www.ssearenabelfast.com



Friday 12/10/2018 Liverpool Echo www.liverpoolecho.co.uk



Saturday 13/10/2018 Sheffield Arena www.flydsaarena.co.uk



Sunday 14/10/2018 Blackpool Opera House www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk



Friday 19/10/2018 Leeds Arena www.firstdirectarena.com



Saturday 20/10/2018 Newcastle Arena www.metroradioarena.co.uk



Sunday 21/10/2018 Manchester Arena www.manchester-arena.com



Friday 09/11/2018 Aberdeen AECC www.aecc.co.uk



Saturday 10/11/2018 Glasgow Hydro www.thessehydro.com



Sunday 11/11/2018 Edinburgh Playhouse www.playhousetheatre.com



Friday 16/11/2018 Wembley Arena www.ssearena.co.uk



Saturday 17/11/2018 Birmingham Arena www.arenabham.co.uk



Sunday 18/11/2018 Bournemouth BIC www.bic.co.uk



Saturday 24/11/2018 Brighton Centre www.brightoncentre.co.uk



Sunday 25/11/2018 London O2 Arena www.theo2.co.uk