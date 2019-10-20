Prince Harry says South Africa would be an 'amazing' place to live for his family in new ITV documentary

The Duke of Sussex has said Cape Town in South Africa would be an “amazing” place to live for his family adding the country has “held an embrace he will never forget”.

Harry, speaking to ITV presenter Tom Bradbury about the work that he and Meghan will take on, admitted it could be challenging to find a way to “make as much difference” as they want, but said: “The rest of our lives’ work will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation.”

Harry told the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey: “I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment.

“We have just come from Cape Town - that would be an amazing place to be able to base ourselves, of course it would, but with all the problems that are going on there, I just don’t see how we would be able to really make as much difference as we want to without the issues and the judgement of how we would be with those surroundings.

“I think it is a very hard place to live when you know what is going on and then you are again slightly disconnected from it.”

The programme, which airs on ITV this evening, gives a vivid insight into Harry and Meghan’s role as modern royals on the global stage and how they balance public duties with family life.

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to son Archie in May, also about her feelings of vulnerability during her pregnancy and as a new mother amid intense media scrutiny.

Speaking to Tom Bradbury, Meghan said: “Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born - you know...”

She continues: “And especially as a woman, it’s a lot.So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well... .

“And, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When the presenter asks if it would be fair to say it’s been a struggle for her, Meghan replies: “Yes”.

During the tour, Meghan and Archie stayed in South Africa, while Harry visited Malawi, Botswana and Angola, where he highlighted the anti-landmine work of his mother.

As the tour ended, Harry and Meghan both brought separate legal actions against parts of the press. Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday for breach of privacy after it published a private letter between her and her estranged father.

Harry later filed his own proceedings at the High Court in relation to the alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages by journalists from the Sun, News of the World and Daily Mirror.