Review: Slam Dunk Festival at Temple Newsam, Leeds

So where do I start with Slam Dunk 2019; Do I start with the fact that this year was their open-air festival debut, about how much it has evolved over the years, or how many awesome bands were playing? I’ll start at the beginning.

Slam Dunk was originally a pop/ska/emo/metal club night held at the Cockpit that held its first festival back in 2006 in Millenium Square, and then moving swiftly on to Leeds University in 2007 across multiple rooms and stages.

Charlie Simpson of Busted at Slam Dunk Festival, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman

Since then, the festival grew some legs and took over Millenium Square and a load of surrounding venues to cram 40 bands in across different stages, and then finally, Slam Dunk bursting at the seams, moved up to Temple Newsam.

I have to admit, when Slam Dunk moved from Leeds University to Millenium Square, I was really sceptical about it, because the one thing that used to really appeal to me at the University was the kind of intimate feel it had, and I thought they were going to lose that. They didn’t. In fact they just went from strength to strength in the few years that they were based in Millenium Square, and then they announced that they were moving to Temple Newsam – cue my scepticism once more. How were they going to pull this one off?

Getting to the festival was nice and easy for me, as my friend was driving, but for everyone who wasn’t, there were taxis and a shuttle bus picking up from the city centre and dropping folks off at the entrance on Pontefract Lane which made travelling to and from the festival so easy. So far so good.

I walked in and pretty much tried to get my bearings, trying to figure out which stage was which, where the bars were and where the food stalls were. Walking from stage to stage is something else; you have the old school ska fans kicking about, there are emos aplenty, rockers of all ages, shapes and sizes, those gnarly metalheads, and then you have the punk pop kids (and adults), which proves a point that the best festivals are diverse as hell. And it really doesn’t matter which stage you are going to watch, you just seem to get immersed in the all-inclusive atmosphere, either being tossed around in the moshpit in front of the Impericon stage, skanking it up on the Punk In Drublic stage, or going absolutely nuts in front of the Monster stage. Slam Dunk really does cater for everyone.

Cancer Bats at Slam Dunk Festival, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman

The Key Club stage was the first stop of the day, catching a few songs by the heavy hitters, Kublai Khan. They are certainly more than your average wake-up call, the kick drums literally slamming through you the closer to the front you get, vocals that rival so few, and a plethora of hard-hitting riffs to sooth the darkest of souls.

I caught the end of the Scouse pop punkers, WSTR set and managed to see the beginning of Boston Manor over on the Monster stage, before taking myself off to find out who the secret band were. Rumours had been circulating around the festival all morning that there was a trio of young gentlemen who were by far and wide, one of the most successful British pop punk acts ever. I don’t usually believe rumours or gossip, but on this occasion, the name going around turned out to be absolutely spot on. I couldn’t believe my eyes. The secret band was.... Busted.

The thing is, when they first came on to the pop punk scene, I found myself, like many others, zoning out and wishing they’d stop being played on the radio or TV. As I’ve grown older, I think I’ve grown a lot more tolerant and I found myself reminiscing about the good old days and even singing along to most of their performance. Bravo, Slam Dunk, bravo. You had won me over before the days even half way through.

I mean, I had a plan of the bands that I really wanted to check out throughout the day, but got completely side tracked by a band who I haven’t had the pleasure of watching or even hearing before (my Slam Dunk playlist on Spotify just didn’t get to them before getting in to the festival). As It Is are a five-piece pop punk band from Brighton (via Minneapolis), who put on a blazing set, full of anthems with everything angry at the world and in your face. Given their performance, you’d have been forgiven for thinking that these guys were putting on a stadium style show, and I can say that they are definitely a band to watch out for in the future.

Bullet For My Valentine at Slam Dunk Festival, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman

I knew the Cancer Bats were due on shortly afterwards on the Impericon stage, and they have a very special place in my heart, I must admit, but to kill some time I got to see another amazing band, who again, are another band I have had the fortune of checking out beforehand. The Word Alive absolutely killed it. I mean, the Jagermeister side of the tent was packed out and the Impericon side was starting to fill up for Cancer Bats, so unfortunately, I couldn’t get up close and personal with them, which I was a little saddened by, but I was literally in prime position for the Bat pit. I want to call it a mosh pit, but I didn’t lose any teeth or break any bones this time. Thankfully.

Belting out their tracks from over the years that these guys have been going, even squeezing their cover version of Beastie Boys’ Sabotage in to the set list, I can only describe the atmosphere in that tent as electric and vibrant. It totally went off the handle.

Simple Plan were just about to hit the main stage so I got in a good spot to watch their set, watched them belt through a couple of tracks before making my way over the Punk In Drublic stage once again to watch self-proclaimed Orbero skate rockers, Millencolin. Just as the weather decided to turn from glorious summer time to down-right miserable with rain pouring, Less Than Jake were hitting the floor running, with a barrage of hits mainly from the Anthem album (well, it is 16 years old this year). I’ve seen these guys countless times, and each time is better than the last. They overcame a few technical glitches, but pulled through to deliver one of the best performances on the day.

Admittedly, I was absolutely soaking wet after the heavens opened, so I retreated to get dry and come back for NOFX absolutely slaying it, with Fat Mike delivering the perfect ending to the festival.

All Time Low at Slam Dunk Festival, Temple Newsam, Leeds. Picture: Neil Chapman

The thing about a festival like Slam Dunk is that for headline acts, there are just too many awesome bands to choose from. Metallers Bullet For My Valentine on one stage, those noisey NOFX punkers on another stage and All Time Low kicking it on the Monster stage.

Sadly I didn’t get around to seeing Bullet For My Valentine, but got to see the last couple of songs from All Time Low. The field was full of folks from all different walks of life coming together to see the close of a beautiful festival, and getting played out, by arguably one of the best pop punk bands in the world with their biggest hit, Lost In Stereo.

Slam Dunk Festival North 2019, you absolutely smashed it and were amazing. Again.