Review: The Rocky Horror Show - Leeds Grand Theatre

It’s just over 45 years since The Rocky Horror Show had its premiere in the tiny theatre upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and now boasts one of the biggest cult followings in musical theatre.

It’s a show where the audience dress as outrageously as the cast, where audience participation is actively encouraged, as much as basques, suspenders and fishnets and everyone knows the songs and dialogue as well as the actors.

The Rocky Horror Show is a mix of material with all the terrors of Transylvania, science fiction and grotesquely Gothic glam-rock song and dance routines all coming together to produce what is now an iconic musical.

The story revolves around Brad and Janet, a squeaky-clean couple whose car breaks down in some deep and menacing woods – just how hundreds of horror films start -nearby is a strange house filled with even stranger characters.

For Brad and Janet their journey is just about to begin and life will never be the same for them again.

Christopher Luscombe’s new touring production is fresh, fast, seamless and punchier than before and moves at a lightening pace on Hugh Durrant’s skilfully designed cartoon-like

sets.

James Darch and Joanne Clifton as Brad and Janet, are the perfect innocent sugary sweet 50s couple who are so gullible it’s just not true!

As transvestite Frank-N-Furter, Duncan James is overtly sexual and pushes the boundaries in a subtle way but sadly he is just not strong enough in his characterisation or his vocals to be convincing.

Tackling the tough job of the Narrator in a delightfully camp way, first cover Kristian Lavercombe pulled out all the stops and gave an amazing performance, controlling the heckling beautifully and having some hilarious repartee with the audience .

The production boasts a small, but talented hard-working cast who excel in their characterisations and negotiate Nathan M Wright’s stunning choreography so easily. Despite its age this show still dispenses a great feel-good factor.

To Aug 24.