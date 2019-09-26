Steve Pilgrim: ‘The Magic String Session was just an excuse to work with Danny Thompson’

Steve Pilgrim is best known for decade-long stint as the drummer in Paul Weller’s band. But the 40-year-old Liverpudlian has another string to his bow, as an accomplished singer-songwriter.

Since 2007 he has released five folk-rock infused solo albums, the latest of which, The Magic String Session, is a collaboration with seasoned double bass player Danny Thompson.

On Friday September 27 he plays at The Exchange in Keighley.

The association began, Pilgrim explains, back in 2004 when he was playing drums in the briefly successful Liverpool band The Stands. “Firstly we got some support shows with Oasis and then through that Paul got on to us, and we did some support shows for him at the Royal Albert Hall and bits, that’s when I first met him, 15 years ago now.”

After leaving The Stands, Pilgrim worked with John Power and Cast and the classical artist Sophie Solomon. “Then I got the call from Stan Kybert, who was producing Paul’s stuff at the time, and he said, ‘Paul’s looking for a kit player and I think he might want to talk to you’, and I said, ‘What? Are you kidding me?’”

Pilgrim joined Weller’s band for the live tour of the album 22 Dreams in 2008 and has remained with him ever since.

Steve Pilgrim with Danny Thompson.

The Magic String Session was made at Black Barn, Weller’s studio in Surrey. Thompson had known the Modfather since they worked together in 2004 on Weller’s covers album Studio 150. Pilgrim asked the former Pentangle member to play on his 2017 album Morning Skies. “It was a bit of a mission, to be honest, to try and track him down and get him to be interested in the project, but it was great, it went really well, and off the back of that I asked to work with him again, if he was interested,” says Pilgrim.

The Magic String Session was recorded live “just for the sake of it”, Pilgrim says. “It’s a best of record, really. It’s a collection of stuff from my [previous] records but it was just an excuse to work with Danny Thompson again.”

Sharing a studio with a folk-rock legend who has worked with everyone from John Martyn and Richard Thompson to Kate Bush and Talk Talk, was, Pilgrim says, a joy. “He was very funny, more than anything else. He’s a great storyteller and very quick and relaxed. He’s just a joy to be around, really.

“You can totally understand, not just because of his playing, but by his personality why he’s ended up working with as many incredible people as he has.

“To be on the list of people that have worked with him, yes, what an achievement!” he chuckles.

Pilgrim also got the chance to tap Thompson up for a few anecdotes. “He’s always dropping names, but I don’t think it was ever deliberate. He wasn’t trying to show off, he was just plunking about the things he’d done which all happened to be amazing.”

The idea behind the record was to revisit nine of Pilgrim’s strongest songs in a new setting. “It was nice to do them as stripped-back as possible, and I knew that Danny would obviously add a voice to them in a beautiful and sensitive way. I just knew he’d be the right type of person to do that with.

“It was just an excuse to work with Danny, but people seem to like it, people are buying it, so it’s gone well.”

Working at Black Barn was ideal. “I’ve made a few solo records there,” says Pilgrim. “It’s a great space to work in and Paul gives us it for free, which is a massive deal. Paul’s really supportive like that with other artists. He played on bits for us as well. He always pops his head in and has a listen and gives his opinion. You can’t knock it, really. It’s just made sense to be down there too, near where Danny lives. It was ideal, really, to make a quick album over a weekend.”

As well as music, Pilgrim also founded a charity, The One Per Cent Foundation. “I was on the road with Paul maybe nine years ago and we were in this hotel and it was a very opulent space, we’d been treated well, we’d been chauffeured around and it was that kind of traditional Western guilt thing, really, I felt I was in a really good space. They had this bottled water, which was a brand called One Water, it’s actually quite big now but at the time it was just starting out. They were giving all their profits to providing clean water in Africa and Asia and I thought the concept of that, giving a proportion of profits to projects seemed like a really interesting idea.

“I thought ‘what if you gave a percentage of the cover price of something to poverty alleviation projects to help people in a worse situation than yourself?’ It started with that and then initially it was about products, releasing a One Per Cent brand, but when I brought the idea home to some friends someone jumped on it and said, ‘What about one per cent of income?’ That’s when this idea changed to giving one per cent of income. We started in 2008 with 16 people giving one per cent and we raised £166 in the first month between us and we gave that to measles treatments. Then it grew quite quickly, we now have 240 members, we raise about £6,000 a month for projects.

“I’m not as involved in it as I used to be. I was quite hands-on but since then we’ve got a part-time member of staff who manages all of our monthly campaigns and partnerships which charities and we’ve got a board of trustees. I’m the head around the table, I do a bit of fundraising, arrange gigs and things like that. My role now is just to promote it where I can. I’m really pleased, we’ve raised half a million [pounds] now, so I’m proud of what it’s done.”

After his short solo tour, Pilgrim will be back in the studio with Weller. “He’s always way ahead,” he says. “I don’t really understand how he does it. We get off a tour and within a month and a half he’s already a month and a half into the next album. As far as I know the next record is pretty much there but I don’t think it will be released until spring next year, but I’ve heard a lot of material and it sounds pretty finished to me. That’s how he works, it’s very inspirational in that way, somebody’s that’s got that kind of work ethic and can just go in and work on something until it’s done, it’s absolutely incredible.”

Steve Pilgrim plays at The Exchange, Keighley on Friday September 27. www.facebook.com/stevepilgrim.music