BBC comedy Scarborough will not return for a second series and the cast are devastated

The BBC has decided not to commission a second series of the comedy show Scarborough.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the account of the series, which was filmed and set in the North Yorkshire seaside town directed Derren Litten.

The title screen. Credit: BBC.

It starred Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley in the main roles, as well as a wider team of British talent.

Taking to the show's account, which he manages, he posted: "Today we learned the BBC has decided not to recommission Scarborough for a 2nd series. Obviously we are all extremely disappointed but we'd like to thank all our fans for their wonderful support."

He said that Scarborough will continue to be available on BBC iPlayer for another 10 months.

Catherine Tyldesley, who played Karen in the show, tweeted: "Gutted to hear @Scarborough_tv won’t be running for a second series.

Scarborough star Jason Manford.

"My favourite job to date... I really feel it filled a huge gap in the comedy world. Methinks to put it on @NetflixUK ... @DerrenLitten one of the most talented people I know."

Maggie Ollerenshaw, who played the character of Geraldine, was also "devastated" by the decision.

She said: "Devastated to hear @Scarborough is not being recommissioned by the BBC.

Best tv comedy I’ve ever been part of & best public response I’ve ever had to a character I’ve played."

The BBC One comedy aired over the course of six weeks at the end of the summer, and had its first showing in the town.

It follows a group of locals, as they navigate life, love and friendship.

A spokesperson from the BBC said: "Sometimes we have to make difficult decisions to make room for new comedy on BBC One.

"We are very proud of Scarborough and would like to thank Derren and the team for all their hard work on the series.”