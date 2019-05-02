BBC One air date for Halifax-filmed Gentleman Jack revealed

The date has finally been revealed for when Sally Wainwright's latest Halifax-filmed drama will hit our screens.

Gentleman Jack will air on Sunday, May 19 on BBC One.

The eight-part series stars Suranne Jones as famous Halifax diarist Anne Lister and was filmed at Shibden Hall, Halifax last year.

The drama is the latest work by Sally Wainwright who also penned other Calderdale works Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.

The show will follow Anne Lister at her home of Shibden Hall as she who is on a mission to marry a seriously wealthy woman in the mid-19th century.

The series will also star tar Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders), Gemma Whelan (The Moorside, Game Of Thrones), Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax, Bleak House), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, Scott & Bailey) and more.

The show began airing in the US on HBO at the end of last month.

