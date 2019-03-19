Channel 4 to base much of its digital and creative output in Leeds

Channel 4 will base much of its creative and digital departments in Leeds, it is announced.

The broadcaster has today announced that its new nation HQ in Leeds will have creative and digital departments at its heart and will also be the base of the Managing Director, C4 Nations & Regions – a new senior role who will lead the 4 All the UK strategy across the business. This new role will be supported by leaders from the departments represented in the National HQ.

Commissioning departments represented in the new National HQ will include: Comedy, Daytime, Drama, Entertainment & Live Events, E4, Factual, Features & Formats and Sport.

The news comes as speculation claimed Channel 4 would base itself out of the former Majestic nightclub building.

It will also include members of the On-Screen Talent and Creative Diversity teams, responsible for the diversity of Channel 4’s talent and programming.

Commissioners from these departments will work with producers and talent across the UK to support the significant growth in Channel 4’s Nations & Regions content spend and create more opportunities for regional voices and talent on and off-screen.

Leeds will also be the home of Channel 4’s new Digital Creative Unit – a new department commissioning and producing digital content to reach audiences on social and digital platforms. The Digital Creative Unit will work with departments across the organisation, and with independent producers, to support new digital talent and Channel 4’s investment in young-focussed content and audiences.

Additionally, the National HQ will also house other creative departments including the on-air continuity department, who produce and voice the airtime between Channel 4 programmes; and the Pictures team, commissioning and creating images for All 4 and for external media. There will also be a team supporting a new studio within the National HQ, and creative and digital roles from 4Creative, All 4, and the Listings team.

Commercially, Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund will be based in the National HQ as it refocuses on supporting the 4 All the UK strategy through investing in growing Nations & Regions independent production companies. There will also be roles from the Advertising Sales Operations team.

Leeds will be home to a range of key business support and operations personnel, supporting the delivery of Channel 4’s creative and commercial work. The following departments will be represented: Audience Research & Insight, Business Affairs, Corporate Relations, Data Science, Finance, Human Resources, Information & Archives, Press & Publicity, Production Finance, Systems Delivery, Technology, Workspace.

Alex Mahon said: “We are moving fast and we are on track to open our three new bases in the Nations & Regions this autumn. Channel 4 will soon be a very different organisation to the one we have been for the last 36 years. There remains much hard work for us to do, but this is part of our strategy to ensure Channel 4 is even more open to new talent and new voices from underserved areas and better reflects the diversity of all of the UK.”

Additionally, there will be some roles from partner contractors – including the ITN team as part of the new Channel 4 News hub based in the National HQ.