Christmas TV guide 2019: full festive schedule of what's on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and more

Christmas is a time for giving, for spending time with family and friends, and reflecting on the past year.
It's also a time for sofa-bound TV binge-watching.
Christmas TV is just as big a part of the festive season as eating too much and making a fool of yourself at the office party.
Thankfully, broadcasters know this, and the 2019 schedules are likely to be as full as ever with viewing options.
So here’s our guide to the best festive (and not-so-festive) programming coming to TV, streaming and On Demand across Yorkshire over the month of December.
At the time of writing, while plenty of Christmas specials have been confirmed to be on over the festive season, the exact dates and times of their broadcast are yet to be set in stone.
We’ll update this list as new programmes are announced, and dates and times are confirmed, so check back regularly.
NOTE: When a programme is part of a series, we have only included the air date of its first episode. Repeats are also not included.
BBC One
Monday 9 December
Animal Park Christmas Specials (9.15am)
Sunday 15 December
Britain's Christmas Story (10.45am)
Sports Personality of the Year
Monday 16 December
Meet the Street at Christmas (9.15am)
A Berry Royal Christmas (8.30pm)
Sunday 22 December
A Christmas Carol (9pm)
Monday 23 December
A Question of Sport Christmas Special (7pm)
The Goes Wrong Show: The Spirit of Christmas (7.30pm)
Still Open All Hours Christmas Special (8.30pm)
Christmas Eve
Take Off with Bradley and Holly (8pm)
Not Going Out Christmas Special (10pm)
Christmas Day
Top of the Pops Christmas (11.35am)
The Snail and the Whale (2.30pm)
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (4.40pm)
Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show (6pm)
Call the Midwife Christmas Special (7pm)
Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special (8.30pm)
EastEnders (9.30pm)
Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special (10.30pm)
Boxing Day
Mimi and the Mountain Dragon (3.20pm)
Worzel Gummidge: The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook (6.20pm)
Would I Lie to You? At Christmas (9.30pm)
Friday 27 December
Celebrity Mastermind (6.30pm)
Worzel Gummidge: The Green Man (7pm)
A Question of Sport at 50 (8.30pm)
Have I Got 2019 News for You (9.30pm)
Saturday 28 December
Celebrity Mastermind (5.30pm)
The Hit List Christmas Special (7.45pm)
Sunday 29 December
The Repair Shop At Christmas (7pm)
The Trial of Christine Keeler (9pm)
Monday 30 December
Top of the Pops New Year (4.45pm)
New Year's Eve
The Graham Norton Show: New Year's Eve Show (10.20pm)
Craig David Rocks Big Ben (11.35pm)
Date TBC
Dame Edna Rules the Waves
Death Comes as the End
Doctor Who
Dracula
Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration
Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special
Seven Worlds, One Planet: Continents of Wonder
Songs of Praise - Christmas Big Sing
Winter Animals
BBC Two
Thursday 12 December
Inside The Christmas Factory (8.55pm)
Monday 16 December
Cunk & Other Humans
Thursday 19 December
I'll Get This Christmas Special (10pm)
Friday 20 December
A Merry Tudor Christmas with Lucy Worsley (9pm)
The Hairy Bikers Home for Christmas - Aled Jones (5.15pm)
Saturday 21 December
Radio 2 In Concert: Robbie Williams (10.25pm)
Sunday 22 December
The Christmas Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan (9pm)
The Ranganation - Best Bits 2019 (10pm)
Monday 23 December
Snow Cats & Me
Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen (9pm)
Christmas Eve
Christmas University Challenge (7.30pm)
Dragons’ Den: Pitches To Riches (8pm)
Gareth Malone's Christmas Concert (9pm)
QI Christmas Special (10pm)
Christmas Day
Dolly Parton - Here I Am (8.30pm)
Kylie at Glastonbury 2019 (11.10pm)
Boxing Day
The Many Faces of Ronnie Barker (7pm)
Paddington: The Man Behind The Bear (9pm)
Saturday 28 December
Mystify: Michael Hutchence (9.20pm)
INXS : Live Baby Live (11pm)
Sunday 29 December
Top Gear Nepal Special (9pm)
Liam Gallagher: As it Was (10pm)
Monday 30 December
Only Connect Christmas Special (8pm)
Frankie Boyle's 2019 New World Order (10pm)
Charlie Brooker's 'Half a Decade' Wipe! (10.45pm)
New Year's Eve
Jools' Annual Hootenanny (11.15pm)
Date TBC
A Bear Called Paddington and A Man Called Michael
A Year In The Life Of A Year
Earth’s Tropical Islands
Eat The Years
In Search Of Dracula
Live at the Apollo Christmas Special
MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch 2019
Live at the Apollo Christmas Special
Romeo And Juliet : Beyond Words
ITV
Sunday 22 December
Dancing on Ice at Christmas
Sunday 24 December
Dancing on Ice at Christmas
Date TBC
Ball and Boe : A Very Merry Christmas
Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special
Coronation Street at Christmas
Emmerdale
Gordon, Gino and Fred : Christmas Roadtrip
In For a Penny Christmas Special
Nadia's Family Feasts Christmas Special
Nadia's Family Feasts New Year's Special
It's Not the Robbie Williams Christmas Show
Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas
Re-Play 2019
Tenable Christmas Special
The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale
The Chase: Celebrity Christmas Special
The Jonathan Ross Show Christmas Special
The Price is Right Christmas Special
Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Christmas Special
BBC Four
Friday 20 December
CMA Country Christmas (10.25pm)
Monday 23 December
What We Were Watching: Christmas 1979 (8pm)
Christmas Day
Magic Flute from Glyndebourne (7pm)
Christmas Eve
The Last Igloo (7.30pm)
Martin's Close (10pm)
Boxing Day
Royal Institution Christmas Lectures – Secrets and Lies: The Hidden Power of Maths (8pm)
Saturday 28 December
Wisting (9pm)
Sunday 29 December
Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany (9pm)
Date TBC
Charles I: Death Of A King
Channel 4
Tuesday 10 December
Amazing Spaces Northern Lights Adventure (9pm)
Tuesday 17 December
The Supervet at Christmas
Date TBC
8 Out of Ten Cats Christmas
Alternative Christmas Message
Big Fat Quiz of the Year
Child Genius v Celebrities Christmas Special
Chitty Flies Again
First Dates at Christmas
Food Unwrapped: Christmas Survival Guide
Jamie & Jimmy's Friday Night Feast
Jamie’s Best Christmas Ever
Kylie's Golden Tour
Kylie's Special Night
Richard Osman’s World Cup of the Decade
The Big Fat Quiz of The Decade
The Crystal Maze Christmas Special
The Great Festive Bake Off
The Last Leg of the Year
The Tiger Who Came to Tea
The Undateables at Christmas
Channel 5
Date TBC
The Small Hand
ITV2
Thursday 12 December
Celebrity Juice Christmas Special
Date TBC
Christmas Shopping with Keith Lemon
ITV Be.
Date TBC
Christmas Dinner Date
The Only Way is Essexmas
E4
Date TBC
Celebrity Christmas Come Dine With Me
Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires
Don't Tell the Bride at Christmas
Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials at Christmas
CBeebies
Saturday 7 December
Hansel and Gretel
CBBC
Monday 9 December
Almost Never Christmas Special
Thursday 12 December
Blue Peter : Countdown to Christmas (5pm)
Friday 13 December
The Next Step Christmas Special