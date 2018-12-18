PICS: PA

Dancing On Ice: Why Yorkshire cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has his skates on today

He is swapping his cricket whites for sequins and skates as he counts on Yorkshire pride to help him glide through the first round of Dancing on Ice.

And former Yorkshire and England player Ryan Sidebottom was on the ice today with fellow contestants for a photocall ahead of the new ITV series, due to begin next month:

Yorkshire's own Ryan is currently 12/1 with the bookies.

1. Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto

9/2 with the bookies

2. Alexandra Schauman and James Jordan

20/1 with the bookies.

3. Saira Khan (left) and Mark Hanretty

10/1 with the bookies.

4. Hamish Gaman and Saara Aalto

