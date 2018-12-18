Dancing On Ice: Why Yorkshire cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has his skates on today

And former Yorkshire and England player Ryan Sidebottom was on the ice today with fellow contestants for a photocall ahead of the new ITV series, due to begin next month:

1. Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto Yorkshire's own Ryan is currently 12/1 with the bookies. pa Buy a Photo

2. Alexandra Schauman and James Jordan 9/2 with the bookies pa Buy a Photo

3. Saira Khan (left) and Mark Hanretty 20/1 with the bookies. pa Buy a Photo

4. Hamish Gaman and Saara Aalto 10/1 with the bookies. pa Buy a Photo

View more