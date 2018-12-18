Dancing On Ice: Why Yorkshire cricketer Ryan Sidebottom has his skates on today
He is swapping his cricket whites for sequins and skates as he counts on Yorkshire pride to help him glide through the first round of Dancing on Ice.
And former Yorkshire and England player Ryan Sidebottom was on the ice today with fellow contestants for a photocall ahead of the new ITV series, due to begin next month:
1. Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto
Yorkshire's own Ryan is currently 12/1 with the bookies.
pa
2. Alexandra Schauman and James Jordan
9/2 with the bookies
pa
3. Saira Khan (left) and Mark Hanretty
20/1 with the bookies.
pa
4. Hamish Gaman and Saara Aalto
10/1 with the bookies.
pa
View more