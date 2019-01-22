Emmerdale could repeat its National Television Awards success from 12 months ago

Have your say

Emmerdale could repeat its success from last year after being nominated for best serial drama at the National Television Awards.

The ITV show is up against rivals Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks in the battle to be crowned number one soap, which it won 12 months ago.

Among the actors up for serial drama performance are EastEnders’ Danny Dyer for his portrayal of Mick Carter and Sally Ann Matthews for playing Jenny Connor in Corrie.

BOX OF DELIGHTS: The TV programmes made in Leeds

Emmerdale’s Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle, is also nominated.

Elsewhere, Ant & Dec could pick up an 18th consecutive best presenter gong, despite being unable to attend the ceremony due to filming clashes with Britain’s Got Talent.

Their Saturday Night Takeaway is up for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, as is I’m A Celebrity, The Graham Norton Show, Love Island and All Round To Mrs Brown’s.

Best new drama will be one of Bodyguard, A Discovery Of Witches, Girlfriends, Killing Eve and The Cry.

The National Television Awards, hosted by Dermot O’Leary, will be broadcast live on ITV on January 22 from The O2, London.