First pictures of new All Creatures Great and Small scenes ahead of Channel 5 reboot

First-look pictures of the upcoming new version of Yorkshire classic All Creatures Great and Small have been released.

The photos released by Channel 5 show Helen Alderson (played by Rachel Shenton) and James Herriott (played by Nicholas Ralph).

Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) and Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) are also included in the shots.

The series, which filmed last year and is due out in spring this year, is a reboot of author James Herriot’s stories of a young country vet.

The books were previously adapted into films and a television series in the 1970s.

In the new show, Nicholas Ralph plays Herriot, starring opposite Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, an eccentric veterinary surgeon who hires the recently qualified Herriot.

The new series has been supported by Screen Yorkshire, the region's film and television agency.