How to get free tickets for private Last Tango in Halifax screening with Sarah Lancashire and Sally Wainwright

Fans of Calderdale-based BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax are being invited to join BAFTA-winning actress Sarah Lancashire and television writer Sally Wainwright at an exclusive private screening in Halifax.

Audiences will get a sneak peek of the next series of the hit drama at The Square Chapel on Wednesday February 5, ahead of its return to the nation’s TV screens.

Cast member of Last Tango in Halifax. Picture: Ben Blackall/BBC

Tickets are available through a random draw, and the deadline to enter is 9am on Monday January 27.

Wainwright will be joined by Lancashire, who plays headmistress Caroline in the show, and her on screen step-sister Nicola Walker, who plays Gillian.

They will answer questions from the audience after the screening, giving Last Tango in Halifax fanatics a chance to find out what is next for Celia and Alan and their families.

Sally Wainwright. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Four seasons of the show have aired so far, and it was last on screens in December 2016.

The show started in 2012 and tells the story of rekindled passion between pensioners Alan and Celia.

Made by independent production company Lookout Point, the show has been one of the BBC’s biggest TV successes.

Sally Wainwright’s other major TV hits Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack are also based in Yorkshire.

To apply for tickets visit: https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/last-tango-5feb20