Jason Manford speaks out over scrapped BBC comedy Scarborough and compares it with Last of the Summer Wine

Jason Manford has said he was disappointed that his television series Scarborough was not given a second outing as he thought it served an "often forgotten" demographic.

The sitcom about a group of friends in the North Yorkshire seaside town, which starred Manford, Catherine Tyldesley and Stephanie Cole, aired for one series last year but has not been recommissioned.

The comedian and actor told Radio Times magazine he was disappointed by the decision.

"It was great fun to do and a lot of people enjoyed it," he said.

"It's disappointing because I think it served a core demographic audience that's often forgotten, which is middle-aged, working-class people who don't always get TV made for them.

"I thought it had a Last of the Summer Wine feel to it."

Before the show aired, Hull-born creator Derren Litten - who had huge success with his previous show, Benidorm - told the Yorkshire Post he was "terrified" of how people would react to it.

He spoke of how he felt he was writing the "first comedy soap" and said he would "love to explore this show a bit further, fingers crossed".

The comedy follows the ordinary lives of Mike (Manford) and Karen (Coronation Street star Tyldesley), a pair of nearly-40-somethings who give their relationship another go five years after they separated.

When the decision not to recommission the show came to light last November, a spokesperson from the BBC said: "Sometimes we have to make difficult decisions to make room for new comedy on BBC One.

"We are very proud of Scarborough and would like to thank Derren and the team for all their hard work on the series.”

After 31 series starting in 1973, Holmfirth-based Last of the Summer Wine ended nearly a decade ago in August 2010.

It followed the adventures of three senior citizens and became a classic Yorkshire show.

