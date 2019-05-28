Last Tango in Halifax to return TV screens for new four part series

After a long hiatus and much uncertainty about the future of the show, Last Tango in Halifax will be making its return to TV screens for a four part series.

The popular comedy drama series, written by Yorkshire-born screenwriter Sally Wainwright, has been announced for a return in 2020.

The series was last on TV screens during the Christmas period in 2016 (Photo: BBC)

A long hiatus

News of the BBC drama's return was confirmed to Radio Times by BBC director of content Charlotte Moore, marking much excitement for fans.

Wainwright's series, which is set and filmed in Calderdale, was last seen on TV screens during the Christmas period in 2016, when a two episode festive special was aired.

Starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid, the Bafta-winning drama follows the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan who have reunited later in life, as well as their respective grown-up daughters, played by Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire.

As yet there has been no confirmation on whether the same cast will return for the new episodes.

In demand

Derek Jacobi, who plays the role of Alan Buttershaw, previously dismissed speculation of another series, telling Radio Times that Wainwright was too busy with other projects to pen the next part to Last Tango.

Although, at the time, the BBC hinted that Wainwright had "every intention of revisiting Last Tango" once she was able to.

The return of Last Tango in Halifax comes shortly after the news that Wainwright's current BBC drama, Gentleman Jack, has been commissioned for a second series.

The in demand screenwriter is also author behind popular crime drama, Happy Valley.