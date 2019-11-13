Leeds-born Spice Girl Mel B to appear on Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty's Friday Night Feast

Spice Girl Mel B will join Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty in the next series of their Friday Night Feast cookery show.

Channel 4 announced that Leeds-born pop star, who recently moved back to the city, will appear in one of the 11 episodes starting from next month.

Hollywood royalty Susan Sarandon, Rocketman actor Taron Egerton and three-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan will be cooking alongside Jamie and Jimmy, with Taron Egerton featuring in a Christmas special to air in December.

Ant and Dec and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman will also be among the stars appearing on the show.

During each episode, Jamie and Jimmy chat to their guests about their love of food and their favourite meals, as well as grilling them with questions from diners in ‘Spill the Beans’.

Jamie and Jimmy will also be back out on the road in their Ford Capri to experience culinary delights around the UK, in addition to rustling up recipes themselves, from easy snacks to full-on feasts.

The new series of Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast begins on Channel 4 this December with a Christmas Feast.

Mel B, 44, real name Melanie Brown, and her children have now moved from LA to Leeds to live with her mother

She said: "My mum is there and she and helps me with cooking and cleaning, and it reminds me of when I was back home when I was younger."

Brown, also known as Scary Spice, grew up in Harehills, Burley and Kirkstall.

