Leeds filmmaker Alfie Barker's work to feature on the BBC this weekend

A Leeds filmmaker's mini-series of shorts focused on poets in the city will air on the BBC.

Present Tense by Alfie Barker, 23, will showcase the talents of Saju Ahmed, Rheima Ibrahiim-Robinson, Debris Stevenson and Reuben Field in four shorts films - titled My Grandad, S.E.N?, When Will It Stop? and The Fall.

Leeds man Alfie Barker.

Three of them will be screened on BBC Four from 9pm on tomorrow (Sunday), while all four are to be made available on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Filming took place at locations including the top of Leeds Town Hall, in the landmark's former prison cells, in Beeston, Roundhay and an abandoned school in Dewsbury.

It is a collection of personal stories, seen through the eyes of spoken word poets, dealing with themes of loss, anger, immigration and love, all written, directed and edited by Mr Barker.

Part of the broadcaster's Rhyme and Reason project.

The former Roundhay High School pupil said: "I started making films when I was about eight-years-old, making stop-motion animation from a workshop.

"I came away from that wanting to do it again. I went back the next year."

He later sent his work to Nick Park, creator of Wallace and Gromit.

Mr Barker said: "He sent me a letter back saying [it was] really cool."

The creative has been involved with Leeds Young Film Festival for many years, and has helped to run the annual event.

A turning point came for Mr Barker when he attended a British Film Institute Film Academy short course in 2013.

Two shorts, Been A Riot and Below, came out in 2013 and 2014.

The in 2017 he released I Was 3, another short, starring EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis, who was in the critically-acclaimed film Fish Tank.

It premiered at Sundance London Film Festival and was then chosen as a finalist for the event's Ignite Competition.

Rheima Ibrahiim-Robinson, who along with Saju Ahmed comes from Leeds, runs spoken word sessions at Sela Bar on New Briggate on the first Sunday of each month, called The Sunday Practise.

Mr Barker became acquainted with the poets through the Leeds Young Authors network.