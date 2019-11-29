New BBC bidding show fronted by Nigel Havers set in Yorkshire countryside

A new daytime television show featuring expert antiques dealers bidding for items brought in by the public is based in Yorkshire countryside.

The makers of the Repair Shop, are bringing the Bidding Room to BBC One.

The Bidding Room. Credit: BBC.

Set in an emporium "deep in the Yorkshire countryside", a group of dealers will attempt to outbid each other to buy "extraordinary" items brought in by the public.

Nigel Havers welcomes people with an item they would like to sell, introducing them to a valuation expert who gives them the specialist information they need to drive a hard bargain.

Tooled up with this information, Nigel guides the sellers through to the bidding room, where the five eager dealers square up to spend their money.

The competition will be fierce and the sellers will need to haggle get the best possible price for their item before finally shaking hands and doing a deal.

The series from producers Ricochet was commissioned for BBC One by Carla-Maria Lawson, acting head of BBC Daytime and Lindsay Bradbury, the department's commissioning editor.

Ms Lawson said: “The Bidding Room introduces BBC One Daytime viewers to a line-up of exciting new expert talent.

"Each of the bidders are at the top of their individual fields. They’ll be daunting opponents not just for the sellers but for their own peers”.

Nigel Havers added: “Everyone has something at home they’d love to sell if they knew where to go. Now, the secret’s out - The Bidding Room is the place to come and I’ll be there to help them get the best price.”

The Bidding Room is an adaptation of the format Bares für Rares (Cash for Trash) - originally created by ZDF Germany and produced by WBITVP Germany.

The German version has been on air since 2015 and is the number one daytime factual entertainment show in the country, having been extended into a number of primetime specials.

In France, WBITVP produces the show as a daily strip for France 2, called Affaire Conclue.

Since launching in 2017, more than 1,000 episodes of the show have aired, including spin-offs and primetime specials.

A third adaptation of the format recently launched in the Netherlands on SBS.

Ricochet is a Warner Bros International company.

The executive producer for Ricochet is Emma Walsh and the series producer is Claire Egerton-Jones.

