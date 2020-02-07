Phillip Schofield announces that he is gay in a statement on Instagram

Phillip Schofield has said he is "coming to terms with the fact I am gay" in a statement on Instagram.

Schofield, who has been married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years, said: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

"With the strength of and support of my wife and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.

"This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home.

"I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown up daughters.

"My family have held me so close, they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"Yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments."

Schofield's statement added: "My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.

"Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

"Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much.

"She is the kindest soul I have ever met.

"My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.

"Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support. Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder.

"At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.

"Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so now it's my turn to share mine.

"This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.

"Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip."

Phillip and Stephanie have two daughters Molly and Ruby, who is a Leeds Beckett psychology graduate.