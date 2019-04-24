Premiere of new BBC One drama by Happy Valley writer to take place in Yorkshire

Have your say

A new BBC One drama by the writer of Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax is to have its Yorkshire premiere in Halifax.

Sally Wainwright, who penned the hugely successful Yorkshire dramas, has written Gentleman Jack, the story of Halifax landowner Anne Lister - who has been described as 'the first modern lesbian'.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister (BBC).

It was filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax and various other West Yorkshire locations, including Leeds, Sowerby Bridge, Huddersfield, Batley and Bradford.

Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones leads the cast as Anne Lister and the eight-part drama also stars Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Moorside).

Episode one will be shown for the first time in Yorkshire at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax.

The premiere takes place on Thursday May 9 and Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle will be in Halifax to meet fans on the red carpet.

An UK exact air date has yet to be confirmed.

Tickets are available through a ballot via the BBC Shows and Tours website.

After the screening the trio who will be talking with BBC Radio 5 Live Drive presenter Anna Foster about the production process and historical research behind the show, before taking questions from the audience.

Sally Wainwright said: “Filming Gentleman Jack at Shibden Hall and the surrounding area was a brilliant experience for the entire cast and crew. I am delighted local people now have a chance to attend the Yorkshire premiere at Square Chapel in Halifax.”

Set in West Yorkshire in 1832, Gentleman Jack is the epic story of Regency landowner Anne Lister, who kept a diary throughout her life.

Returning after years of exotic travel and social climbing, Anne determines to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall.

She must re-open her coal mines and marry well, but Anne does not intend on marrying a man.

True to her own nature, she plans to marry a woman - and one that is seriously wealthy.

The ticket ballot will close at 10pm on Sunday April 28, and you can apply for a maximum of two tickets. Tickets will be allocated via a random draw.