TV boss already wants to commission a second series of reboot Yorkshire vet drama All Creatures Great and Small

A Channel 5 boss has already expressed an interest in commissioning a second season of the All Creatures Great and Small remake - before the first has even aired.

Ben Frow, the director of programmes at Viacom, which owns the broadcaster, reportedly said he watched the first episode of the Playground Entertainment show made with PBS Masterpiece over the weekend.

Nicholas Ralph, who will star in the new series of All Creatures Great and Small.

Mr Frow was speaking at a Channel 5 upfronts event in London on this week, according to the publication Deadline.

It quoted him as saying: “I watched the first episode on Saturday and I already want to commission series two.

“There’s a whole new cast, but the warmth, the familiarity, the landscape, the beauty is all there.”

The series, which has been filming this autumn and is due out next year, is a reboot of author James Herriot’s stories of a young country vet.

The books were previously adapted into films and a television series in the 1970s.

In the new show, Nicholas Ralph plays Herriot, starring opposite Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, an eccentric veterinary surgeon who hires the recently qualified Herriot.

The new series has been supported by Screen Yorkshire, the region's film and television agency.

