UKTV's 999 Rescue Squad to show the moment emergency staff rushed to aid of man buried alive in South Yorkshire

A fly-on-the-wall documentary about the work of Yorkshire's Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) reveals the dramatic moment emergency services scrambled to save a man who was buried below ground in a pit.

The programme 999 Rescue Squad, made by York-based Air Television, follows the team around the region.

A preview clip released by the channel W for tonight's episode at 10pm shows how multiple emergency services worked to rescue a man who had fallen into a hole when searching for antique glass bottles in a South Yorkshire tip.

After fire crews join the HART team with specialist equipment, the narrator says: "The fire fighter is risking his own life to help the trapped man. The hole may collapse at any time."

Team leader Andy Warner, after calling for more back-up, says: "The only worry is, we can't do anything now but if that goes, we've got two dead ones."

The preview does not show how the incident ends as workers do their all to pull the man to safety.

Training at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust Hazardous Area Response Team facility in Beeston, Leeds in 2015. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The show, which is now in its third series, is the first time a programme has been granted access to a HART ambulance team, one of 15 specialist medical units set up after the 7/7 London bombings to treat badly injured patients in extreme environments.

Producers say that with unprecedented access, viewers can witness first hand the camaraderie and courage of the men and women who risk their lives to save others.

W, a UKTV channel, is available on 109 on Sky 109, 125 on Virgin 125 and 311 on BT and TalkTalk.