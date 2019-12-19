Wakefield's Jane McDonald to present four Christmas specials on Channel 5

Yorkshire television star Jane McDonald will get into the Christmas spirit with four festive small screen specials.

Channel 5 presents Jane McDonald's Christmas Spectacular on Saturday this week, a variety show featuring "singalong classic hits, entertaining guests, heart-warming stories that celebrate Britain’s unsung heroes, audience surprises, and massive prize giveaways".

Jane McDonald. Picture: Daniel Martino.

On Christmas Eve, Wakefield-born Jane heads out for another of her travelogue shows, exploring how to heat up the winter with some Christmas Cruising.

The singer goes in search for a Nordic Christmas on board the Norwegian institution the Coastal Express.

Starting in Bergen, Jane feasts her eyes on the world’s largest Gingerbread City then continues her cruise to visit Scandinavia’s biggest natural aquarium for an encounter with a swimming Santa.

She heads deeper into the Arctic Circle to swig mead with Vikings at a midwinter banquet in the world’s largest replica Longhouse, before heading on to a snow mobile ride bordering

Russia.

Then on New Year’s Eve, another showbusiness spectacular is due as Jane rings in Janurary 1 with "friends, fun, singalongs and a gaggle of gorgeous guests" during a second variety show.

Finally, on January 3, the broadcaster will are Holidaying with Jane McDonald & Friends.

The show features Ore Oduba, Jennie Bond, Jodie Kidd, James & Ola Jordan, Lucy Fallon, Lesley Joseph, Angelica Bell, Gregg Rutherford, Gaby Roslin, Chris Bisson and Tommy Walsh.

Broadcast times:

Jane McDonald’s Christmas Spectacular – December 21 at 9.20pm

Christmas Cruising with Jane McDonald – December 24 at 9pm

Jane & Friends New Year’s Eve Special – December 31 at 8pm

Holidaying with Jane McDonald & Friends – January 3 at 9pm