Watch BBC One's brand new trailer for Gentleman Jack

The first full trailer has been released for Sally Wainwright's new drama Gentleman Jack and reveals more about Halifax diarist Anne Lister and her home Shibden Hall.

The eight part series will star Suranne Jones as the titular 'Gentleman Jack' who is often called "the first modern lesbian".

Read: Exciting new Gentleman Jack teaser trailer gives look at Anne Lister and Shibden Hall

The trailer gives us a first proper look at Shibden Hall as well as some of the other characters and locations.

Written by Sally Wainwright, who also penned other Calderdale-filmed shows Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, the series was filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax last year as well as other Yorkshire locations including Huddersfield and York.

It will also star Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders), Gemma Whelan (The Moorside, Game Of Thrones), Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax, Bleak House), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, Scott & Bailey) and more.

Read: Folk duo's song to be used as theme for Sally Wainwright's upcoming BBC drama Gentleman Jack

The trailer doesn't give an exact air date but states that Gentleman Jack will be coming soon to BBC One.

The series will air on April 22 on American cable channel HBO.