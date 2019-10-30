Why Channel 4's Cathy Newman is looking forward to hosting the news in Leeds

Channel 4 News anchor Cathy Newman said she is looking forward to presenting and finding stories in Leeds "as often as possible", admitting that the broadcaster has been "a little bit too London-centric".

The channel officially launched its operations in the city earlier this month, and a new National HQ is due to open in the former Majestic nightclub next year.

About 250 of its 850-strong workforce will be based in the city, with more roles expected to be created.

Ms Newman was speaking this week after launching Leeds Business School’s Guest Speaker Series at Leeds Beckett University.

She said: “We have had an amazing, warm welcome (in Leeds). I hope that it will be positively viewed by the city and there will be lots of job opportunities and we are very much looking forward to being part of that move.

“I’m looking forward to coming up and presenting the programme from here as often as possible and finding lots of stories.

“We have been a little bit too London-centric so it would be good to help redress that balance and we’re all very excited by it.”

Apart from exploring life in the media, she explained to a packed lecture hall why she had written her first book, Bloody Brilliant Women, which was published last year.

“I loved history as a child but I had slightly eccentric history teaching so I always felt there were big gaps in my historical knowledge,” said Cathy.

“I tried to make that up by buying lots of history books and devouring them, and I realised that there weren’t that many women in books about 20th century British history.

“I couldn’t work out why that was because I felt quite sure there must be some incredible contributions from women in that era.

“So I set about researching it and found that there were incredible, amazing, inspirational women who helped transform Britain over the last century and more.”

Professor George Lodorfos, Dean of Leeds Business School, said Cathy’s talk had launched another exceptional Guest Speaker Series, which aimed to have a positive impact on the university’s students and wider community.

“It was fascinating to hear Cathy’s insights into politics and the media, and the incredible women that had inspired her book.

“We are now looking forward to further fantastic guest speakers, sharing their expertise on subjects ranging from safer gambling and sustainable food packaging to the UK’s economic prospects.”