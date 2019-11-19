Yorkshire Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo says she now gets recognised in Aldi even when not in drag

Brighouse drag queen Divina de Campo has spoken about being recognised at Aldi ahead of the RuPaul's Drag Race UK final.

The three remaining contestants spoke to Grazia magazine ahead of the season's last episode on BBC Three at 8pm on Thursday.

Divina de Campo. Credit: BBC.

Divina de Campo, The Vivienne and Baga Chipz are in the running to win and discussed how appearing on Drag Race has changed their lives.

The West Yorkshire performer said she has been asked for selfies by fans while at the supermarket - even when not in drag.

She said: "Now I get recognised in the random aisle of Aldi. People go, can we have a picture? It's much more often now when I'm out of drag."

De Campo, who was pictured by celebrity photographer Rankin wearing a red wig and glittering tiara, said she "hates" the competition aspect of the show but accepts it is necessary to advance her career.

She said: "You have to put yourself into positions that make you uncomfortable. It took me out of my box, completely."

The BBC confirmed earlier this month that RuPaul's Drag Race UK, an adaption of the US show, will return for a second season.

Host RuPaul Charles said: "This season's queens proved that Britain's Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here's to another season of love, laughter and light!"