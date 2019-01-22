Yorkshire Life On Mars star Dean Andrews to join cast of Emmerdale

Yorkshire television actor Dean Andrews is to join ITV soap Emmerdale later this year, it has been revealed.

The Rotherham-born Life On Mars star will join the farming soap as an enemy of Cain Dingle, played by Jeff Hordley, but further details have yet to be revealed.

However, it has been teased by the soap that he will be "stirring up trouble" in the village.

He said: "I have always loved Emmerdale and am thrilled to be joining the cast.

"As a Yorkshire lad I have always watched the show and think that everything from the acting to the stories are consistently great and I can't wait to get stuck in."

Emmerdale's executive producer Jane Hudson said: "We are absolutely delighted that Dean is joining the show.

The star, who still lives locally, came to fame appearing alongside Philip Glennister in time travelling 70s police show Life On Mars and its follow up, Ashes To Ashes where he played no-nonsense DS Ray Carling.

He has also appeared in Last Tango in Halifax, Torvill and Dean, Marchlands and The Moorside.

Born in 1963 in Rotherham, Andrews went to Sitwell Junior School and Oakwood Comprehensive School and went to school with Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter James May.