Yorkshire's filming locations provide a rich tapestry of tourist attractions - The Yorkshire Post says

With an Edwardian factory on the outskirts of Leeds among locations to feature in new Second World War drama World on Fire, we are reminded yet again of the role that film and television plays in Yorkshire’s economy.

This region was on show once more through the recent UCI Road World Championships, but its tourism industry extends far beyond the realms of cycling, with an abundance of visitors coming to see local sites that have made it to the big or small screen.

One of the locations which features in the World On Fire drama is Braime Pressings.

In light of resignations at Welcome to Yorkshire, this county is crying out for fresh leadership in its future tourism strategy and there is a rich tapestry of attractions whose potential can be realised by the body’s staff and next chief executive.

After all, with high-profile productions including Peaky Blinders, Downton Abbey and Gentleman Jack choosing Yorkshire filming locations, the region is cementing its international reputation in the screen industry.