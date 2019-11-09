Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on how Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm should show the reality of rural life

Amanda Owen has spoken of the need to show the realities of country life after the latest episode of Our Yorkshire Farm revealed the death of a sheep during the lambing season.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess spoke of the difficulty of pleasing both rural communities and general television audiences after the first show of the second series on Channel 5 aired this week.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture: James Hardisty.

Mrs Owen, husband Clive and their nine children tended to lambs at their 2,000-acre Ravenseat farm in the northern Yorkshire Dales during the Easter holidays.

She said: "It isn't airbrushed, it isn't choreographed, it's absolutely real.

"For some people that's a problem. You can't win, you see."

One part of the latest hour-long documentary showed two of the children finding a dead sheep and discussing mastitis - a bacterial infection of the udder.

Amanda Owen at her farm. Picture: James Hardisty.

Mrs Owen said: "It's a really difficult line to take in order to not do any disservice to farmers and people in the countryside. You have to show the realities and that includes dead sheep."

She said "you can't please everyone" and hoped the show would cater for both farmers and wider audiences who do not know about rural life.

"If I can keep those two distinct people happy and not upset either of them, it must be all right," she said.

She was also happy that more than 1.6m people - peaking at 1.9m - tuned in on Tuesday when they could have been out on Bonfire Night.

Asked whether her life has changed since being on television, Mrs Owen, who is also an author, said: "I've got frigging busier, that's all!

"It varies from talking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival - which is the least likely place you would ever find someone like me - to the lion's den and speaking to 50 farmers at the Lothersdale agricultural show. That's pressure, isn't it? But that's good, I feel really honoured."

She also said it was positive to be showing the realities of hill farming at a time when farmers "feel attacked" over issues such as Brexit and changing eating habits.

The next episode of Our Yorkshire Farm airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday at 8pm as the spring lambs are sent to the moors.