This year's Live at Leeds took place on Saturday, May 4 and saw bands such as Sundara Karma, Drenge and Dream Wife perform. Photographer Mark Bickerdike captured some highlights from the event.

1. Live at Leeds Festival 2019 Upsahl on stage at Belgrave Music Hall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Live at Leeds Festival 2019 Sports Team entertain the crowds on Briggate. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Live at Leeds Festival 2019 Dream Wife on stage at Leeds Beckett Univesity jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Live at Leeds Festival 2019 Dream Wife on stage at Leeds Beckett Univesity 0 Buy a Photo

View more