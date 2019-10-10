The BFI wants to teach Yorkshire youngsters how to make films and TV ahead of Channel 4 opening

The British Film Institute (BFI) is looking for talented young people who want to gain filmmaking skills and make movies as the industry grows in Yorkshire.

A BFI Film Academy course, which is funded by the Government, is due to take place in Bradford for those aged 16 to 19.

BFI classes in Bradford last year.

As well as being supported by industry professionals, the academy will help prepare participants for possible careers in the screen industries including roles such as directors and producers, alongside lesser-known ones such as casting directors and storyboard artists.

The BFI Film Academy runs much like a working film production as participants work through every phase of the filmmaking process, from coming up with a script idea to developing it in pre-production, working with a small film crew on shoot day, and editing their film in post-production.

The 10-day course, now in its fifth year, is rounded off by a screening of the films on the big screen at Bradford’s Light Cinema attended by friends, family and industry guests.

The creative industries generate over £11.5m every hour in the UK and Yorkshire is experiencing one of the fastest rates of screen industry growth.

"Increasingly, Yorkshire is THE place to be for those considering a career in films, TV, games, animation, visual effects and immersive content," said the BFI, adding that the imminent arrival of Channel 4 in Leeds will "bring a considerable growth in opportunities available in the region".

Screenskills, the industry-led skills body for the UK’s screen-based creative industries, has chosen Yorkshire as the location for its first Centre of Excellence, an ambitious scheme to build regional film production abilities.

The BFI’s Future Film Skills plan highlighted the need for 10,000 new recruits to the industry by 2022 and the Centre of Excellence scheme, along with the BFI Film Academies, is aimed at supporting this new, diverse raft of entrants to gain the required skills.

Zoe Naylor, the project leader for the BFI Film Academy in Bradford, said: “The BFI Film Academies really are the gold standard in film training for this age group.

"It is a great opportunity for young people in this area. There are already strong existing film networks in the city – we are adding access to experienced film professionals and opportunities that will inspire and support young people in their future careers.”

The academy costs £25 to attend, though bursaries are available to cover associated costs if an applicant is eligible.

Applications for the 20 places are welcomed from all 16-to-19-year-olds not currently studying at university who have an interest in film.

BFI CEO Amanda Nevill said: “Nothing gives me greater pleasure than seeing the BFI able to make a contribution to opening doors and offering opportunities for the next talented generation. We know how important it if for us to do this, to nurture and support the gifted and talented, wherever they are in the UK: the future of our industry depends on them.”

Applications are now open and close at midnight on Saturday October 19.

More details about the course and information on how to apply can be found on the BFI website at http://bit.ly/2uFhdEh

The BFI Film Academy in Bradford’s partners include Reel Solutions, the University of Bradford, Bradford College and The Light Cinema. The scheme is funded by the Department for Education.