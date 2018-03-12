City theatre promises to contact customers after comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies ahead of Sheffield show

A Sheffield theatre has promised to contact all customers after comic legend Sir Ken Dodd's death ahead of a show he was due to play in the city this summer.

The star's death at the age of 90 was announced in the early hours of today - with the veteran performer due to bring his legendary "Happiness Show" to the city on July 7.

The Liverpool-born comic was set to perform one of his marathon shows at the Sheffield Lyceum but a spokesman said today: "It was with great sadness that we heard of Ken Dodd's death today.

"We will be contacting all customers who have booked for his show in due course.

"Ken was a true legend of British comedy and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

The star had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.

On Friday, he had married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, at their house, the same one he grew up in, in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash.

Sir Ken was famous for his very long stand-up shows - with which he was touring until last year - along with his Diddy Men and the tickling stick.

His Sheffield show was among 15 nationwide shows planned for this year.