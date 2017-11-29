Review: Cilla The Musical at The Alhambra Bradford

Originally a TV drama by Jeff Pope, Cilla The Musical is not just another shallow, loosely constructed piece written around her hits. It’s theatre at its very best.

The musical follows Cilla’s rise to stardom from typist to super star focusing on her personal life and the two men – Bobby Willis and Brian Epstein – who were pivotal to her success. It’s a fast moving seamless production that recreates a true picture 60s life and the Mersey Beat’s influence on everyday life. Cilla is not just another juke box musical it has heart, substance, soul and a ‘lorra, lorra laughs’. It is a spectacular show with a great feelgood factor. Gary McCann’s set borders on theatrical brilliance. The scenes are played out in expertly lit proscenium arches giving a plethora of sets and moods from drab domestic to ultimate glitz. Cleverly integrating musicians within the cast Scott Alder’s masterful musical direction gets top marks. Kara Lily Hayworth’s, show-stopping performance as Cilla is powerful, poignant and mind-blowing at times and its easy to see why she beat hundreds who auditioned. As the troubled Brian Epstein, who influenced the 60’s pop world, Andrew Lancel captures the true emotions and dark side of Epstein perfectly. Carl Au, as Bobby, the man who loved, supported and married Cilla, is convincing and blends beautifully with Hayworth’s Cilla.

To December 2.