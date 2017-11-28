Show developed by West Yorkshire Playhouse in a Brooklyn theatre

How did a show that was developed at the West Yorkshire Playhouse end up in a theatre in Brooklyn, New York? Theatre correspondent Nick Ahad explains.

So there I am in Brooklyn, walking towards the Subway on my way into Manhattan – as you do – when I spot something at once very odd and very familiar: a sign for the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

I am not in Yorkshire, but in Bushwick, one of the coolest areas of Brooklyn. You can see the island of Manhattan from Bushwick, but it is a place very much of its own, where graffiti artists who create art together under the moniker of The Bushwick Collective create eye-popping visuals on the sides of buildings. On one of the streets is an easy-to-miss doorway leading up to a former apartment block and one of the hottest off-off broadway theatres. The Bushwick Starr, on Starr Street, feels like stepping back in time in UK theatre. It’s an anarchic, punky, dirty beautiful theatre.

Run with no funding and no little passion by executive director Sue Kessler and artistic director Noel Allain, seeing the theatre is a reminder that while those of us who love the arts in the UK should always make the impassioned and morally correct fight for greater funding, we should on occasion get on our knees and give thanks that we have any.

So why exactly am I seeing the West Yorkshire Playhouse on the streets of Bushwick outside an off-off-Broadway theatre? It’s a bit of a complicated story, but one that demonstrates the great benefits of collaboration and relationships within the arts world.

Back in 2014, Mark Rosenblatt had been not long appointed associate director at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds. His first production as associate director was a stage adaptation of the American classic Of Mice and Men. To make the show’s music, he collaborated with American musician Heather Christian who composed a score for the play and also took on the role of Curley’s wife. Rosenblatt, who I caught up with in Bushwick recently, knew that after Of Mice and Men immediately he wanted to work with Christian again.

In 2015 she was invited to create a piece, try something out, as part of the Playhouse’s Furnace festival of new work. The piece she tried out, a story of how she was the third in a maternal familial line of mediums born of America’s south, is what has emerged fully formed into the Bushwick Starr with the title Animal Wisdom. When I saw it, on a November Friday night in Bushwick, it was as close to a spiritual experience as I have had in a theatre. Not surprising really as it is described by Christian as a requiem mass. The piece is almost impossible to define, involving music, storytelling in Christian’s hypnotic southern twang and communing with the dead. The New York Times, Time Out, The Village Voice are just some of the publications to carry well deserved five star reviews. The relevance to a Yorkshire audience? Those reviews all include the detail that Animal Wisdom began its life in West Yorkshire, under the directorship of the Playhouse’s former associate director.

And even more relevant? The fact that the show has now been extended twice means the chances of the piece coming back to where it began – Yorkshire – are stronger than ever. When it does return, trust me, you’ll want to get a ticket.