These Yorkshire films and TV shows will already be a decade old in 2020

The anniversary of various films and television shows with links to Yorkshire are coming up in 2020.

Some of these seem to have come around quickly, so from one-off feature films to television finales and TV dramas, here is our run down of those reaching a decade this year.

Last of the Summer Wine actors (left to right) Peter Sallis (Clegg) Bill Owen (Compo) and Brian Wilde (Foggy). Credit: PA Wire.

Four Lions

Chris Morris's satire followed a a group of hapless, accident-prone would-be Jihadists as their plans to launch a devastating terrorist attack become ever more farcical.

Scenes were shot in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, including The Wicker, as well as what was called Robin Hood Airport in Doncaster.

The Andalucia region of Spain also doubled for Pakistan in some scenes.

Malham Cove. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows

Malham Cove was used to film part of the seventh film installment (part one of the Deathly Hallows duo). In the scene, Harry and Hermione camp n the Limestone Pavement at the top of the cove, searching for the horcruxes - an object in which a Dark wizard or witch has hidden a fragment of his or her soul for the purpose of attaining immortality.

There are several scenes across Malhamdale including the view to Cawden and down to the village of Malham and Kirkby Malham, Skipton.

Heartbeat ​

Natalie Gavin, who played the part of Andrea Dunbar in the film the Arbor, at the National Media Museum, Bradford. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Though it began in 1992, the final episode of this 1960s police drama aired in September 2010.

Eighteen series were made in Goathland, Whitby, North Yorkshire.

It followed the lives of local police constables, medics and locals of Ashfordly and Aidensfield. Cast included Nick Berry, Jason Durr, William Simons, Derek Fowlds, Mark Jordan, Bill Maynard and Tricia Penrose.

Last of the Summer Wine

After 31 series starting in 1973, this much-loved Yorkshire classic ended nearly a decade ago (August 2010) with final episode How Not to Cry at Weddings.

The longest-running comedy programme was filmed in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, and followed the misadventures of three old friends.

It starred Peter Sallis, Bill Owen, Brian Wilde and Kathy Staff as Nora Batty.

The last series, however, was the first in 19 years to be only six episodes long.

To mark the show's final appearance, the BBC broadcast Songs of Praise from the Kirklees town, and a special of Countryfile about Holmfirth and the surrounding area was aired.

A Passionate Woman

Originally a play that was performed at what is now Leeds Playhouse, Kay Mellor's drama aired as a two-part show on the BBC starring Billie Piper, Sue Johnston and Theo James.

The 1950s period drama was based on the true story of a housewife and mother whose life was put into upheaval by a handsome Polish man at her local dance hall.

Filming locations included King's Hall and St Luke's Hospital in Bradford and Roundhay Park in Leeds.

A Touch of Frost

Another long-running series which finished in 2010, A Touch of Frost, this detective drama was mainly filmed in Wakefield and the neighbouring towns of Pontefract and Castleford in West Yorkshire.

There was 15 series following DI Jack Frost, starring David Jason, Bruce Alexander and John Lyons.

It was produced by Yorkshire Television (later ITV Studios).

The Arbor

The Arbor - a mix of documentary and fiction - recounts the story of Bradfordian playwright Andrea Dunbar, who wrote Rita, Sue and Bob Too but died tragically in 1990 at the age of 29, and her daughter Lorraine.

Revisiting the Buttershaw estate where Dunbar grew up, director Clio Barnard recorded interviews with members of the Dunbar family and residents of estate over two years for the film.