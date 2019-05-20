10 Yorkshire music festivals for summer 2019 - and the acts confirmed to play them
Missed out on Glastonbury tickets this year? No need to panic - there are plenty of music festivals you can find in God's Own Country.
Check out the best music festivals happening throughout Yorkshire this summer.
1. Leeds Festival, 23rd-25th August
One of Yorkshire's most popular festivals, music lovers attending Leeds Festival this year can look forward to Foo Fighters, the 1975 and Post Malone headlining alongside a host of other big-name artists.
Looking for something a little less mainstream? Slam Dunk Festival is an award-winning UK Pop-punk, Metal, and Alternative music held in Leeds. This year, All Time Low and Bullet for my Valentine are highlights.
Dubbed "Sheffield's biggest party", Tramlines is an excellent (non-camping) festival taking place in the city each year. Big time disco legends CHIC will be headlining alongside Two Door Cinema Club and the Courteeners.