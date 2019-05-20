Leeds Festival

10 Yorkshire music festivals for summer 2019 - and the acts confirmed to play them

Missed out on Glastonbury tickets this year? No need to panic - there are plenty of music festivals you can find in God's Own Country.

Check out the best music festivals happening throughout Yorkshire this summer.

One of Yorkshire's most popular festivals, music lovers attending Leeds Festival this year can look forward to Foo Fighters, the 1975 and Post Malone headlining alongside a host of other big-name artists.

1. Leeds Festival, 23rd-25th August

One of Yorkshire's most popular festivals, music lovers attending Leeds Festival this year can look forward to Foo Fighters, the 1975 and Post Malone headlining alongside a host of other big-name artists.
Contributed
other
Buy a Photo
Looking for something a little less mainstream? Slam Dunk Festival is an award-winning UK Pop-punk, Metal, and Alternative music held in Leeds. This year, All Time Low and Bullet for my Valentine are highlights.

2. Slam Dunk Festival, 25th-26th May

Looking for something a little less mainstream? Slam Dunk Festival is an award-winning UK Pop-punk, Metal, and Alternative music held in Leeds. This year, All Time Low and Bullet for my Valentine are highlights.
Contributed
other
Buy a Photo
Dubbed "Sheffield's biggest party", Tramlines is an excellent (non-camping) festival taking place in the city each year. Big time disco legends CHIC will be headlining alongside Two Door Cinema Club and the Courteeners.

3. Tramlines Festival, 19th-21st July

Dubbed "Sheffield's biggest party", Tramlines is an excellent (non-camping) festival taking place in the city each year. Big time disco legends CHIC will be headlining alongside Two Door Cinema Club and the Courteeners.
Contributed
other
Buy a Photo
A family-friendly music, arts and science festival, this year Deer Shed near Topcliffe village will be welcoming Ezra Furman, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Anna Calvi and more.

4. Deer Shed Festival, 26th-28th July

A family-friendly music, arts and science festival, this year Deer Shed near Topcliffe village will be welcoming Ezra Furman, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Anna Calvi and more.
Contributed
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2