Whether it's a popular tourist spot, bustling city or countryside haven, there are plenty of places to visit via rail. To qualify for the offer £10 for an all day ticket and £17.50 for a weekend (kids go half price). Simply collect three tokens from your local newspaper from 6- 25 May. Travel is available between Monday 6 May - Sunday 14 July 2019.

1. Liverpool From the Cavern Club to the Docks, Liverpool has a wealth of history to embrace and is perfect for a day out for groups of all ages.

2. Discovery Museum, Newcastle Visit the Discovery Museum and discover the area's maritime, scientific and technological importance to Britain and the rest of the world through interactive games and activities which are fun for everyone.

3. Cumbria & the Lake District Cumbria, home to the Lake District, offers a countryside escape and is perfect for outdoor activities and rural walks. Travel by train and truly soak up the beauty of the lakes on a solo trip or with friends and family.

4. York This historic city has plenty of places to explore. From the Shambles to the Minster to the Dungeons, York has a wealth of winding streets, historic gems and architectural wonders.

