11 of the best things to do in Yorkshire over the May bank holiday weekend

If you’re searching for fun activities to do over the May bank holiday weekend, then Yorkshire has plenty to offer.

From museums and scenic parks to architectural treats - the region has something for everyone to enjoy.

Shambles, York, North Yorkshire

Take a trip to the Shambles - a famous street in the city centre of York, which has a long and interesting past.

It dates back to Medieval times, when it was the street of the Butcher Shops, and today it is one of Europe's most visited streets, attracting not only tourists, but shoppers and business professionals alike.



Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, North Yorkshire

The North Yorkshire gem of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal are regularly visited by people from far and wide. The water gardens of the Studley Royal estate were built in the 18th century to enhance the ruins of 12th century Fountains Abbey.

Their rich history and opulence made them a Unesco World Heritage site and it is one of the most visited of all of the National Trust's pay-to-enter properties.

Visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden

Rievaulx Abbey, North Yorkshire

Located in the secluded valley of the River Rye, about three miles west of Helmsley, the magnificent ruins of Rievaulx Abbey stand tall.

The remains give visitors a sense of the size and complexity of the community that would have once lived here, and you can learn all about their story in a series of intriguing exhibitions in a new museum and visitor centre.

Visit: english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/rievaulx-abbey

National Railway Museum, York

Located about 400 metres west of the train station, York's National Railway Museum is the biggest in the world, with more than 100 locomotives.

It has an extensive amount of information and attractions within the museum, making it a place of intrigue for both trainspotters and non-spotters alike.

Visit: railwaymuseum.org.uk/

Ashworth Barracks Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Ashworth Barracks Military Museum, located in Doncaster, tells the story of the men awarded the Victoria Cross.

It is owned by the Victoria Cross Trust and is a museum which aims to educate the public about the lives of the men awarded the Victoria Cross, and the reasons as to why they received this prestigious award.

Visit: ashworthbarracks.co.uk/

St Ives Estate, Bingley, West Yorkshire

St. Ives Estate is a 550 acre country park and former estate located between Bingley and Harden.

Explore this country park's woodlands, open moor, wildflower meadow and numerous winding paths.

Visit: friendsofstives.org.uk/

Malham Cove, North Yorkshire

Malham Cove is a well-known beauty spot located within the Yorkshire Dales National Park. If you're looking to explore somewhere different, then the 70 metre high, gently curving cliff of Malham Cove is a great place to go.

Bradford Industrial Museum

Bradford's Industrial Museum features permanent displays of textile machinery, steam power, engineering, printing machinery and motor vehicles.

Visit: bradfordmuseums.org/venues/bradford-industrial-museum

Otley Chevin

Otley Chevin is the name given to the ridge on the south side of Wharfedale in Leeds. It overlooks the market town of Otley and is a great place to take a stroll and take in the splendid views.

Cartwright Hall, Bradford, West Yorkshire

Cartwright Hall is a civic art gallery, located in Bradford, situated about a mile from the city centre. The gallery has been collecting prints for over one hundred years and is a great place to go with all the family.

Visit: bradfordmuseums.org/venues/cartwright-hall-art-gallery



Bolton Abbey

Bolton Abbey takes its name from the ruins of the 12th-century Augustinian monastery now known as Bolton Priory. Walk along the riverside, woodland and moorland paths or simply relax beside the river.

Visit: boltonabbey.com