If you are looking for some events to fill your diary, here are 14 of the best to look forward to over the next few months. From sport and live music, to food and drink festivals, there is plenty to keep you entertained.

1. The Great British Food Festival, May Held across three days from 25 May, this popular foodie event welcomes a broad range of producers with tasty street food and drinks to enjoy, alongside chef demos, a crafts and gift marquee, and a BBQ stage - new for 2019.

2. Slam Dunk Festival, May Taking place at Temple Newsam Park on 25 May, music fans can get their summer dose of pop-rock, ska-punk and metal at this alternative festival, with the likes of All Time Low, Bullet For My Valentine and NOFX headlining this year.

3. Malton Food Lovers Festival, May Dubbed as THE food festival of the North, this event on 25 and 26 May is a celebration of the finest produce and cooking in Yorkshire and features the likes of artisan stalls, street food, talks, celebrity chefs and live demos.

4. Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad, June The Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington will take on his second defence of his World Championship boxing title against Sheffield star Kid Galahad on 15 June at Leeds First Direct Arena, in what promises to be an exciting Yorkshire bout.

