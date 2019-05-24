A huge inflatable adventure park is coming to Harrogate's Valley Gardens - here's everything you need to know

A huge inflatable adventure park will soon be descending on Harrogate's Valley Gardens.

Aimed at children ages 2-12, there'll be giant slides, a Ninja Warrior assault course, water walkers and dodgems - to name just a few of the attractions coming to the gardens on June 1 and 2.

The event, called 'The Amazing Inflatable Adventure World,' has been organised by A&B Leisure and MC Marketing, and the inflatables will be there between 10.30am and 5.30pm on both days.

Rides are priced at £2.50 per ride, or VIP wristbands can be bought for £7.95, enabling unlimited rides throughout the session of your choice. Wristband sessions are split into two - from 10.30am to 2pm, and 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

Other inflatables will include dartboard football, a Paw Patrol assault course and slide, and a minion assault course.