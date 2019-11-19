'Bring a bit of America to Wetherby': The glitzy Christmas dog pageant coming to Leeds

Have your say

An American-style dog pageant is coming to Leeds and just in time to kick off the Christmas cheer with an array of cute costumes.

The Furbabies pageant is taking place on Sunday, December 1 at Wetherby & District Social Club and the theme will be festive glitz and glam.

Husband and wife organisers, June and Phillip Hodgkins, from Wetherby, decided to host their third event after the roaring success of the first two shows.

June said: "You never hear of doggy pageants over here so I researched the American ones and thought I would try something similar - bring a bit of America to Wetherby!

"We have done two now and my god it really took off.

"After the first one we had 59 photos of the dogs in the national newspapers. It was mad.

"We were only going to do one a year but people would not stop asking us to do it again.

"They couldn't get enough of it."

There are 17 dog show categories to enter including best one for rescue dogs, cutest family and best Christmas dress/outfit.

It will cost £5.50 to enter the pageant and it will be £2 per fun dog show class.

People can pay in advance via Paypal or on the day.

June said that she has already been inundated with photos of people's pets in their costumes.

The grandma-of-seven said: "People have put a lot of effort into this one and the costumes are amazing.

"People keep sending me photos of their dogs in their costumes and they look fantastic.

"My Chihuahuas, Genevieve (17 months) and Rocco, (2 years) will be there as mascots.

"They love dressing up - this year Genevieve will be wearing a gorgeous blue ballgown and Rocco will be in a matching blue waistcoat."

The Christmas pageant will be in aid of Boston Spa based Martin House, which provides family-led care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

It will take place at Wetherby & District Social Club, Sandbeck Way LS22 7DN on Sunday, December 1 from 10.30am to 4.30pm